videoDetails

Woman stabbed in Navi Mumbai, accused arrested

Sonam | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

Dawood Sheikh, accused of murder of 22 year old Yashashree in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, has been arrested. The Crime Branch team of Mumbai Police has arrested Dawood Shaikh from Gulbarga, Karnataka. Dawood was in Navi Mumbai on the day of the murder. CCTV footage revealed