Woman's body dismembered in Mumbai, was in live-in with 56-year-old man

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
The dead body of a woman has been found from Mira Road in Mumbai. Police recovered the dead body in several pieces. The murder has been done by slitting the throat. In this case, the police have arrested the 56-year-old live-in partner.

Efforts to rescue Srishti from Sehore's Borewell underway since 40 hours
1:36
Efforts to rescue Srishti from Sehore's Borewell underway since 40 hours
Wrestlers suspends protest till 15th June
10:44
Wrestlers suspends protest till 15th June
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
1:13
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
6:36
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar
1:15
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar

