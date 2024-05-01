Advertisement
Woman's Viral Video Sparks Debate With Dark Chocolate Tomato Sauce Hack

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 01, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
To find ways to improve the richness and feel profile of tomato sauce, Maria reveals with us her inventive culinary trick in the video: stirring dark chocolate into the sauce. "Adding chocolate that is dark to tomatoey sauce is so good," Maria says, explaining her rationale as the sauce grows brown before our eyes. Really improves flavor and richness." The video has received more than 6 million views and has sparked a lively discussion among watchers. Some express doubt and concern about the flavor, while others commend Maria's inventiveness and show excitement to sample the unique combination.

