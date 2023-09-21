trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665168
Women’s Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3’s success

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Union Minister for State of Law and Justice and also Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that the Women’s Reservation Bill will be discussed in the Upper House today. “In Rajya Sabha, it will be brought through Supplementary Business as we were late in Lok Sabha yesterday. Lok Sabha Secretariat knows better about it. But I can tell you that discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha today,” said MoS Meghwal. He also informed that a day-long discussion will be done on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
