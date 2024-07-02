videoDetails

'Won't Trust EVMs Even If I Win All 80 Seats in UP' says Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: Lok Sabha proceedings have started in Parliament. During the discussion on the motion of thanks today, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the result of 2024 is also a message full of responsibility for the people of India. The victory of Ayodhya is the victory of the maturity of India's democratic understanding. We have been hearing this, 'Hoga wahi jo Ram rachi rakha'... This is the decision of the one whose stick has no voice, those who used to claim to bring someone, are themselves helpless for any support.'