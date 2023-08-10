trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647257
Word 'Murder' removed from speech given by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion Speech Part Removed: During the discussion of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha amid the monsoon session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the Manipur violence. During this, Rahul was seen making derogatory remarks about Bharat Mata. Taking strict action regarding this, part of Rahul's comment related to Bharat Mata has been removed from the speech of the Lok Sabha. Along with this, words like murder and killer have also been removed from Rahul's speech.

