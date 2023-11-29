trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693357
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
All 41 laborers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel were rescued safely on Tuesday. PM Modi spoke to all the workers on phone and praised their courage. Listen to the entire conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the workers
Follow Us

All Videos

Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
Play Icon6:48
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
Play Icon3:3
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Play Icon1:33
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
Play Icon6:8
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious

Trending Videos

Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
play icon6:48
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
play icon3:3
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
play icon1:33
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
play icon6:8
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,PM Modi news,pm modi on tunnel,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,rescue operation video,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,PM Modi Live,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,laborers rescue video,surang se nikale majdoor,rat miners video,tunnel rescue completed video,Zee News,