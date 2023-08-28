trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654640
World Championship 2023: Neeraj Chopra created history

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
World Athletics Championships: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. What did Neeraj Chopra say after winning gold?
World Athletics Championship,Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships,Neeraj Chopra,neeraj chopra world athletics championship,neeraj chopra javelin throw,neeraj chopra latest news,neeraj chopra world athletics,Neeraj Chopra Javelin,Neeraj Chopra World Championship,neeraj chopra win gold medal,javelin throw neeraj chopra,world athletics championships,neeraj chopra world championship 2023,Zee News,PM Modi,pm modi on neeraj chopra,Neeraj Chopra gold medal,