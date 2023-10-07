trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672291
World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
A shocking incident took place during the Pakistan vs Netherlands match in Cricket World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The boundary ropes at one part of the ground appeared to be moved behind from its original position for a good 30 minutes or so when the Netherlands were chasing.
