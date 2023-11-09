trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685962
World Cup 2023: England Beats Netherlands by 160 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
England has defeated Netherlands by 160 runs in the match played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This is England's second victory in the World Cup 2023. Earlier England had defeated Bangladesh.
