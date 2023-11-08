trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685876
World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
In the ICC ODI Rankings for Men, India's Shubman Gill is ranked as the top batsman thanks to his outstanding performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In contrast, Mohammed Siraj, a colleague, has emerged as the top bowler in the ODI Rankings.
