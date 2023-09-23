trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666111
World Cup 2023: India Scripts History, Becomes World No.1 Across All Formats After Beating Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
The Indian cricket team gained a major boost ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 with a 5-wicket victory over Australia on Friday, unseating Pakistan to take the top spot in the world rankings for ODI teams.
