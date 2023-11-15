trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688130
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Pakistani Cricket Fan Roots For Team India, Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fever has gripped the whole world, disappointed by his own team Pakistani Cricket Fan Bashir Chacha rooted for Team India led by skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of a clash with New Zealand.
Follow Us

All Videos

Play Icon2:38
"To Promote Sports Culture" Indian Army Organised Kashmir Youth Football Championship In Srinagar
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
Play Icon16:27
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
Shoaib Akhtar Apologises For Razzaq's Comment On Aishwarya Rai
Play Icon46:10
Shoaib Akhtar Apologises For Razzaq's Comment On Aishwarya Rai
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
Play Icon7:36
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?
Play Icon15:51
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?

Trending Videos

play icon2:38
"To Promote Sports Culture" Indian Army Organised Kashmir Youth Football Championship In Srinagar
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
play icon16:27
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
Shoaib Akhtar Apologises For Razzaq's Comment On Aishwarya Rai
play icon46:10
Shoaib Akhtar Apologises For Razzaq's Comment On Aishwarya Rai
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
play icon7:36
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?
play icon15:51
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?