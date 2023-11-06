trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685040
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Team India Cricket Stars Arrive In Bengaluru For Netherlands Clash | IND Vs NED

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Following their spectacular victory against South Africa in the ICC World Cup, Team India made their way to Bengaluru. The Netherlands and the scorching Indians will play their last league stage match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Fired Following Humiliating Loss Against India
Play Icon1:52
World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Fired Following Humiliating Loss Against India
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
Play Icon4:19
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
Play Icon10:6
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Play Icon14:0
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November
Play Icon4:47
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Fired Following Humiliating Loss Against India
play icon1:52
World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Fired Following Humiliating Loss Against India
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
play icon4:19
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
play icon10:6
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
play icon14:0
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November
play icon4:47
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November