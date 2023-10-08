trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672501
World Cup 2023: Will Rain Ruin India And Australia Clash? Who'll Replace Shubman Gill?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
In the opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, India and Australia will square off. The sides reunite for this intense game barely ten days after their previous three-match ODI series in India, which the host team won 2-1.
