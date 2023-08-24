trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652873
World leaders congratulates PM Modi during dinner at Brics Summit for Chandrayaan 3 Landing

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully reached the lunar surface. The scientists of the country have done what all the big countries like America, China could never do in the world.As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also became the witness of this historic moment along with the countrymen. PM Modi, who went to Johannesburg, South Africa to participate in the BRICS Summit, watched Chandrayaan's landing live through teleconferencing. On this occasion, PM Modi, Chairman of ISRO, S. Congratulations to the entire team including Somnath.
