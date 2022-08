World must stand united against terrorism: UNGA President

Underscoring that the terrorism has no creed or religion and it is pure evil, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid on August 29 said that the world must stand united against this evil scourge.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

