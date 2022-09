World Wrestling Championships: Here's how Vinesh Phogat created history

Vinesh Phogat on September 15 became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in 53kg by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat on September 15 became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in 53kg by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden.