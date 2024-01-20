trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711801
World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya

Jan 20, 2024
The countdown for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January has started. Ramlala has been seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Preparations for Ramotsav and celebrations are going on in full swing in Ayodhya. Decorations are taking place everywhere. Amidst all this, the world's largest lamp has also been lit in Ayodhya. This lamp of approximately 300 feet diameter is made of 1008 tons of clay. Not only this, more than 21 thousand liters of oil will be used to keep this lamp lit continuously.

