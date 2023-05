videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest continues at Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

Wrestler Protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi met the wrestlers sitting on protest at Jantar-Mantar. After which this dharna has started being seen with a political connotation. Brij Bhushan Singh said that the dharna is inspired by politics.