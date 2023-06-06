NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Police interrogated the servants of Brij Bhushan Singh

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Wrestlers Protest: Police in Gonda interrogated Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's servants in connection with the demonstration of women wrestlers, during which statements of more than 15 people have been recorded.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
7:19
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Big disclosure on bridge collapse, SP Singla's engineers already knew about bridge collapse
2:43
Big disclosure on bridge collapse, SP Singla's engineers already knew about bridge collapse
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
3:18
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
0:47
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
3:39
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions

Trending Videos

7:19
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
2:43
Big disclosure on bridge collapse, SP Singla's engineers already knew about bridge collapse
3:18
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
0:47
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
3:39
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest explained,Brij Bhushan Singh,brij bhushan singh latest news,Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,brij bhushan sharan singh investigation,police investigates brij bhushan sharan singh,brij bhushan sharan singh news,brij bhushan sharan singh news today,wfi chief,wfi chief viral video,wfi chief news,wrestlers protest live,wrestlers protest brij bhushan interview,brij bhushan wrestlers protest,brij bhushan singh vs indian wrestlers protest,