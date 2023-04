videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Security increased for wrestlers sitting on dharna, Delhi Police will record victim's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

The Delhi Police has issued a statement saying that the police will provide security to the wrestlers. A total of 7 players, including a minor, have complained against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The security of Jantar Mantar has also been increased by the police.