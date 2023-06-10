NewsVideos
Wrestlers Protest: Wrestler Sakshi Malik alleges pressure is being made on wrestlers

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Wrestler Sakshi Malik has made a big allegation. He said that pressure is being made on the wrestlers to break up or be sold. Let us tell you that many big wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually abusing women wrestlers, in which Delhi Police is investigating

