WTC Final: Team India still has a chance to come back, will Team India be able to turn the game?

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
India vs Australia, WTC Final: India performed better on the third day than on the first and second day of the World Test Championship final. Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur shared an important partnership to bring India closer to 300 runs. Australia ended the third day of the Oval Test at 123 for 4.

