Yamuna river water level increased due to rain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Delhi Rain 2023: From the plains of North India to the hilly areas, it is raining like a Rainfall Alert. The record rains in Delhi have worsened the situation and the danger of Delhi Flood is looming.

All Videos

West Bengal Violence: Election Commission's big decision amid violence
2:4
West Bengal Violence: Election Commission's big decision amid violence
Waterlogging in Ghaziabad's Tronica City, NDRF rescue to evacuate people
4:0
Waterlogging in Ghaziabad's Tronica City, NDRF rescue to evacuate people
Big update about Chandrayaan-3
20:33
Big update about Chandrayaan-3
Outcry due to rise in water level of Vyas river, see this picture of devastation
38:25
Outcry due to rise in water level of Vyas river, see this picture of devastation
Devastation due to floods and rains in many states
24:55
Devastation due to floods and rains in many states

