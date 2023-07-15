trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635750
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi

Jul 15, 2023
Delhi Floods Update: The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has seen a significant rise following the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage and heavy rains due to the monsoon. Due to the increase in the water level, water reached many nearby areas and created a flood-like situation. The water level of Yamuna is decreasing gradually but still the danger has not averted. Meanwhile, today the Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for rain in Delhi.
