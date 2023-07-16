trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636107
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Delhi Flood News Update: Due to heavy monsoon rains, a waterlogged situation had arisen in Delhi. Meanwhile, due to release of water from Hathini Kund dam, the water level of Yamuna rose, after which flood-like situation arose in many nearby areas. At present, there has been a decline in the water level of Yamuna but still many areas are full of water.
