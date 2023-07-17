trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636642
Yamuna water increased again in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Delhi Floods Update: The water level in the Yamuna river of Delhi is still above the danger mark due to the release of water from Hathnikund Dam amidst the heavy rains of Monsoon 2023.
