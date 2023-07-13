trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634816
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Delhi Flood Update: Yamuna water has entered many residential areas in Delhi. Many roads have been submerged. Because of this many roads had to be closed. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
play icon5:49
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Fact-Finding Committee For Violence In The Panchayat Elections
play icon31:32
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Fact-Finding Committee For Violence In The Panchayat Elections
Pooja Hegde Spotted At A Popular Restaurant In Mumbai In A Chic Top
play icon0:57
Pooja Hegde Spotted At A Popular Restaurant In Mumbai In A Chic Top
Malaika Arora Arrived At Mumbai Airport Looking Chic In A Beige Matching Set
play icon0:56
Malaika Arora Arrived At Mumbai Airport Looking Chic In A Beige Matching Set
'Bhediya' Actress Kriti Sanon Spotted In The City Dressed In Casual Attire
play icon0:52
'Bhediya' Actress Kriti Sanon Spotted In The City Dressed In Casual Attire
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
play icon5:49
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Fact-Finding Committee For Violence In The Panchayat Elections
play icon31:32
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Fact-Finding Committee For Violence In The Panchayat Elections
Pooja Hegde Spotted At A Popular Restaurant In Mumbai In A Chic Top
play icon0:57
Pooja Hegde Spotted At A Popular Restaurant In Mumbai In A Chic Top
Malaika Arora Arrived At Mumbai Airport Looking Chic In A Beige Matching Set
play icon0:56
Malaika Arora Arrived At Mumbai Airport Looking Chic In A Beige Matching Set
'Bhediya' Actress Kriti Sanon Spotted In The City Dressed In Casual Attire
play icon0:52
'Bhediya' Actress Kriti Sanon Spotted In The City Dressed In Casual Attire
Delhi Police traffic advisory,Delhi flood,Delhi Police traffic advisory,Traffic advisory,Delhi Flood news,delhi flood alert,delhi flood situation,Delhi Flood Update,delhi flood alert areas,delhi flood news in hindi,delhi floods today,delhi flood areas,delhi flood news live,delhi flood alert today,delhi flood level,delhi flood video,delhi floods live,delhi flood affected areas list,delhi flood alert areas list,