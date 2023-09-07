trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659235
Yogi Adityanath's big statement on Sanatan controversy!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Sanatan Dharma Row Update: On Sanatan controversy, Yogi said that the one who challenged Sanatan Dharma was erased. Even the atrocities of Babar-Aurangzeb could not destroy Sanatan Dharma. Those opposing have forgotten that Ravana's arrogance, Babar and Aurangzeb also lost. In such a situation, how will these insignificant people be able to destroy Sanatan?
