Yogi government tightens rein against mafia in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
In UP, the Yogi government tightened its noose against the mafia. In the last seven months, 54 cases were registered, 207 criminals were sent to jail and properties worth about Rs 30 crore were seized.
All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Yogi Government over Muzaffarnagar School Beating Case
play icon8:2
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Yogi Government over Muzaffarnagar School Beating Case
Swami Prasad Maurya waged war against the Hindu nation
play icon1:29
Swami Prasad Maurya waged war against the Hindu nation
PM Modi addresses ISRO Scientists on success of Chandrayaan 3
play icon50:7
PM Modi addresses ISRO Scientists on success of Chandrayaan 3
PM Modi gets clicked with Women Scientists at ISRO Command Center
play icon6:11
PM Modi gets clicked with Women Scientists at ISRO Command Center
Grand welcome of PM 'Modi' on the streets of Delhi! jai hindustan in space
play icon3:32
Grand welcome of PM 'Modi' on the streets of Delhi! jai hindustan in space

