Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's statement regarding Jammu and Kashmir has come out, Yogi said that Kashmir is not an issue. PoK people want to join India. CM also said that there is peace in Kashmir after the removal of Article 370.
Trending Videos

