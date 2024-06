videoDetails

Youth beaten to death in Aligarh

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Aligarh Murder Case: A shocking case has come to light from Aligarh. The young man has been beaten to death. Let us tell you that people thought that the young man was a thief and beat him to death with sticks. The police took action in this case and arrested about 4 people.