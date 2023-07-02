trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629762
Youth stabbed to death in Delhi Cantt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Ashish Murder Case: Another incident of stabbing has come from Delhi. A young man named Ashish (Ashish) was lying on the road suffering after being injured, but no one saved him. Two people attacked a 22-year-old man with a knife in Jhareda village of Delhi Cantt area to settle old enmity. The man died after being badly injured in the attack.
