NewsVideos
videoDetails

YouTube Is Reportedly Testing 'Playables' For Online-Games Offering

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Google-owned YouTube is reportedly testing a product for playing online games, a move that could see the video-sharing giant expand its reach into the gaming industry.

All Videos

Attacks on Muslim countries... Talks of Muslim security? Obama
play icon18:8
Attacks on Muslim countries... Talks of Muslim security? Obama
How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
play icon9:2
How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
play icon9:5
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon4:18
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK
play icon8:2
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK

Trending Videos

Attacks on Muslim countries... Talks of Muslim security? Obama
play icon18:8
Attacks on Muslim countries... Talks of Muslim security? Obama
How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
play icon9:2
How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
play icon9:5
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon4:18
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK
play icon8:2
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK
Technology Videos,