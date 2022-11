Zee Auto Awards 2022: Can proper infrastructure push EV penetration in India? Expert panel answers

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

After a stupendous first edition, the Zee Auto Awards are back to business to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. The panel discusses about proper infrastructure pushing EVs in India? electric vehicles will become as affordable as petrol vehilces in 1 year, i.e., by 2023. About 17 lakh electric vehicles were registered in India this year.