Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
See the biggest exit poll on 5 states. Know in Zee Exit Poll whether Ashok Gehlot is winning or losing the elections in Rajasthan. What was the impact of Rahul Gandhi's rallies? Whose government will be formed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram?
