Zee News Conclave: Watch Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

The biggest conference on ZEE NEWS - Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. Chirag Paswan said from the platform of Zee News that there is no other leader before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even in 2029, no one other than Modi will become PM. When will Chirag Paswan get married? listen to the strong answer