Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Zee News has taken a groundbreaking step as the first channel to unveil a sting operation on a counterfeit medicine factory. The revelations from 'Sting Operation D' were featured on Zee News' DNA program. This operation exposed the clandestine production of fake medicines within a small room, followed by their packaging with labels resembling those of major brands. Balram Singh Chauhan, a key figure in the fake medicine underworld, made shocking disclosures within Zee News' confidential space, leaving viewers in disbelief.

