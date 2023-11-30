trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693784
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Exit Poll Begins

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting has been completed in 5 states of the country. Whose government will be formed in which state after voting? Will PM Modi's magic work in Rajasthan or will Kamal Nath's lotus bloom in Madhya Pradesh? See the biggest exit poll on 5 states on Zee News.
Follow Us

All Videos

Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023: Who is winning in Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon10:40
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023: Who is winning in Chhattisgarh?
Jerusalem shooting attack: Police say that terrorists were affiliated to Hamas | World News | WION
Play Icon3:0
Jerusalem shooting attack: Police say that terrorists were affiliated to Hamas | World News | WION
Anju Return To India: Nasrullah's Exclusive Interview on Zee News
Play Icon3:13
Anju Return To India: Nasrullah's Exclusive Interview on Zee News
Anju Pakistan News: I will come to India, says Nasrullah
Play Icon3:32
Anju Pakistan News: I will come to India, says Nasrullah
Telangana Election 2023: Tollywood stars come out to vote
Play Icon2:31
Telangana Election 2023: Tollywood stars come out to vote

Trending Videos

Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023: Who is winning in Chhattisgarh?
play icon10:40
Zee Exit Poll 2023 Assembly Election 2023: Who is winning in Chhattisgarh?
Jerusalem shooting attack: Police say that terrorists were affiliated to Hamas | World News | WION
play icon3:0
Jerusalem shooting attack: Police say that terrorists were affiliated to Hamas | World News | WION
Anju Return To India: Nasrullah's Exclusive Interview on Zee News
play icon3:13
Anju Return To India: Nasrullah's Exclusive Interview on Zee News
Anju Pakistan News: I will come to India, says Nasrullah
play icon3:32
Anju Pakistan News: I will come to India, says Nasrullah
Telangana Election 2023: Tollywood stars come out to vote
play icon2:31
Telangana Election 2023: Tollywood stars come out to vote
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE,Telangana Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE,Rajasthan Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE,MP Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE,Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE,Mizoram Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE,Exit poll results for the assembly elections,Vidhan Sabha Poll Of Polls 2023,C Voters Exit poll MP Rajasthan 2023,exit poll live,rajasthan exit poll,MP exit poll result,Zee News,zee exit poll,