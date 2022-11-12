Zee People: This Cafe in Delhi uses sign language for a better cause

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Since 2015, an exceptional cafe has been providing meals with affection. While any cafe may be identified by its atmosphere and the quality of its food, light bulbs, posters, and sign language are what define an exceptional cafe. We're referring to "Echoes," a restaurant run by staff members who have special needs, such as speech and hearing impairments. With their kind gestures and inventive ways, the Echoes staff members converse with one another with ease.