NewsVideos

Zee People: This Cafe in Delhi uses sign language for a better cause

|Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
Since 2015, an exceptional cafe has been providing meals with affection. While any cafe may be identified by its atmosphere and the quality of its food, light bulbs, posters, and sign language are what define an exceptional cafe. We're referring to "Echoes," a restaurant run by staff members who have special needs, such as speech and hearing impairments. With their kind gestures and inventive ways, the Echoes staff members converse with one another with ease.

All Videos

JP Nadda Casts Vote Along with his family for himachal pradesh elections 2022
21:45
JP Nadda Casts Vote Along with his family for himachal pradesh elections 2022
Former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal Attacks Congress while commenting on Himachal Elections
21:5
Former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal Attacks Congress while commenting on Himachal Elections
BJP National President JP Nadda Makes A Big Claim On Himachal Pradesh Elections
24:40
BJP National President JP Nadda Makes A Big Claim On Himachal Pradesh Elections
Himachal Voting Trend Rose to 8 Percent in One and A Half Hour Period
15:50
Himachal Voting Trend Rose to 8 Percent in One and A Half Hour Period
Know Which Party Can Prove To Be Stronger Against Whom In Today's Himachal Election Voting Trend
24:14
Know Which Party Can Prove To Be Stronger Against Whom In Today's Himachal Election Voting Trend

Trending Videos

21:45
JP Nadda Casts Vote Along with his family for himachal pradesh elections 2022
21:5
Former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal Attacks Congress while commenting on Himachal Elections
24:40
BJP National President JP Nadda Makes A Big Claim On Himachal Pradesh Elections
15:50
Himachal Voting Trend Rose to 8 Percent in One and A Half Hour Period
24:14
Know Which Party Can Prove To Be Stronger Against Whom In Today's Himachal Election Voting Trend