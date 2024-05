videoDetails

DNA: Bangladesh MP murder mystery deepens

Sonam | Updated: May 23, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

The dead body of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar has not been found yet. But Bengal Police has received many CCTV videos related to the incident. You are watching one such CCTV video in which MP Azim was seen in the New Market area of ​​Kolkata on the evening of 13th May. Where he was standing with a person outside a hotel.