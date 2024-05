videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Anupriya Patel Eyes Hat-trick from Mirzapur Seat

Sonam | Updated: May 24, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

Now elections are pending on 27 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and all these are seats of Purvanchal. This time the competition in Purvanchal has become interesting. A Baahubali has changed his side at the last moment. The name of this Baahubali is Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.