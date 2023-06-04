NewsVideos
Zee Real Heroes: When the Indian Army risked its life to evacuate Indians from Sudan!

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Under Operation Kaveri, more than 3000 Indians were brought back to India from Sudan. Today meet the 'Hero' of Operation Kaveri who proved that every Indian is safe as long as he is there.

