Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2754316
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zeenia will announce the country's results before June 4

Sonam|Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: NDA and BJP are seen registering a big win in the exit polls of Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, you will see the AI ​​exit poll on Zee News at 5 pm today. As soon as the voting of 7 phases is over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results whether this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

All Videos

Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll
Play Icon04:11
Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
Play Icon14:05
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
Play Icon03:02
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
Play Icon06:47
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
Play Icon12:55
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll

Trending Videos

Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll
play icon4:11
Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
play icon14:5
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
play icon3:2
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
play icon6:47
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
play icon12:55
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll