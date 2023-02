videoDetails

15-Years-old, Sonam Yadav becomes youngest player to be sold at WPL Auction

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Creating history, Sonam Yadav becomes youngest player to be sold at WPL Auction. 15 years-old spinner was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 10 lakh. Sonam Yadav was in the India’s World Cup-winning team, claiming 5 wickets in the tournament.