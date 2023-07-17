trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636530
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis. He ended the long reign of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz outclassed defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to win his second Grand Slam title.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
play icon0:47
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
play icon1:15
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
play icon0:47
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
play icon1:15
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
Wimbledon 2023,