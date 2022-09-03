Asia Cup 2022: Even before the match, Pakistan conceded defeat!

In the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan has made it to the Super 4 by defeating Hong Kong. Now Pakistan's first match in Super 4 will be against India on Sunday. Pakistan's team would like to equalize the previous defeat, which is not going to be easy in front of India.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

In the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan has made it to the Super 4 by defeating Hong Kong. Now Pakistan's first match in Super 4 will be against India on Sunday. Pakistan's team would like to equalize the previous defeat, which is not going to be easy in front of India.