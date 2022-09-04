Asia Cup 2022: Zee News mega coverage from Dubai to Delhi

India and Pakistan will again compete in Dubai today. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli on this great match. Because Virat seems to be returning to form after the break. Before this match, the enthusiasm of Indians is also visible high.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

