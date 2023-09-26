trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667491
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History

Sep 26, 2023
Indian equestrian dressage team won gold at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday. This is India’s maiden gold medal in the event at the Asiads 2023.
